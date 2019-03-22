WWE News: Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Will Be ‘Underneath My Foot’ at WrestleMania, WWE Now on Reactions to Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle

– Becky Lynch has her prediction set for how her match at WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will go. Lynch spoke with 95.7 The Game on Friday for a new interview and in a clip shared by the site, was asked when her “coronation” as Raw Women’s Champion will happen.

“When will that be?,” Lynch said. “Well, WrestleMania is April 7th. So that is when I will be holding that RAW Women’s Championship high above my head while Ronda Rousey is underneath my foot, and in front of 80,000 people.”

.@BeckyLynchWWE knows how #WrestleMania35 will go down: “I will be holding that Raw Women’s Championship above my head while Ronda Rousey is underneath my foot.” pic.twitter.com/5oiTpuKA1x — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 22, 2019

– WWE posted the following WWE Now video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at the reactions to Baron Corbin being named as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania opponent: