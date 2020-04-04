Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Should Stay Home Rather Than Return to WWE

In an interview with Entrevista, Becky Lynch discussed whether she’d like to see Ronda Rousey return to WWE, saying Rousey should stay home rather than return.

“Yes, leave her at home. I’ve talked a long time that all these little MMA heads that want to come in to WWE because they think it’s an easy meal ticket but not put in the work, and not put in the hours and hours that we do when it comes to travel, when it comes to studying the craft, when it comes to the grind, when it comes to obsessing about this and making sure that the crowd appreciates everything that we do. And so she doesn’t want to put in that work, well then good riddance to her. But if she does want to come back, I’ll be holding down the fort, but just remember, that I’ve been getting better and better and better in the time she’s been at home playing her Twitch or whatever.”

