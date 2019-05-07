– Becky Lynch did a recent interview with Chuck Carroll of CBS, discussing multiple topics. Highlights are below.

On Facing Ronda Rousey: “Ronda Rousey is a tremendous, natural, athlete. She’s born tough and born tough isn’t the same as being made tough. I think I saw the best of Ronda Rousey. But we also saw what happens when she gets defeated. She leaves, and we haven’t seen her since. I think that her name outside of the business, maybe, brought in a few new eyes, which helped build momentum.

“I enjoyed my bouts with Ronda Rousey. I enjoyed playing mind games with her. I enjoyed the little beatings that she would give me, because it made me fight a little bit harder, and if she ever wants to come back then I’m ready, and waiting, to take her on again.”

On Whether Ronda Will Return: “I don’t know, I don’t know, we’ve seen what happens when Ronda Rousey gets beat. She throws a little hissy fit and she goes hiding under her blankie for however long, but she is a tremendous athlete. She is the baddest woman on the planet, but I beat her.”

On Wrestling Twice at WWE Money in the Bank: “Here’s the thing. I’ve owned Charlotte time and time again. We know each other inside out, which is both a good thing and a bad thing, because we’re evenly matched. She knows what I’m going to do, I know what she’s going to do. We’ve had so many matches. At this stage, what I think, when we tally up the votes, I’ve come out on top way more times than she has.

“Lacey Evans hasn’t done anything is this business to prove herself. I don’t know anything about her. That’s the dangerous part, is that I’m going in against the unknown. But that’s nothing that I haven’t done in the past. I hadn’t had a match with Ronda Rousey before I beat her, and nobody had beaten her before I had. You never know how things are going to go.”

On The Difference Between Raw & SmackDown: “Well, SmackDown has felt like my show from the beginning, right? I was the first SmackDown women’s champion. I was the first woman drafted to SmackDown Live. It’s a place that I felt a great affinity for. It’s a place where I developed that chip on my shoulder, because I wanted to make it the women’s division to watch. Then, I decided that I didn’t really care about the women’s division, I cared about being the man to watch. But it was like, “Oh, no. I have to stop worrying about everybody else. I have to bring myself up, and everybody else will match me, if they can. Come catch me if you can.”

“Now I have that feeling on RAW too. I’m like, “Okay. Well, I’m the new girl here, but I’m going to be build it up, and I’m going to make everybody care. I want all the girls here to rise up with me.”