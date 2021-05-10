wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Rumored To Have Signed New WWE Contract
May 10, 2021 | Posted by
Becky Lynch is rumored to have re-upped with WWE and signed a new contract with the company. According to Ringside News, Lynch was “quietly” signed to a new deal a few weeks back. The report has yet to be confirmed by other outlets.
Lynch has been out of action since she left WWE TV due to her first pregnancy. She gave birth to her and Seth Rollins’ first child together, daughter Roux, in December. Lynch signed her last contract in March of 2019, which was at the time reported to be a multi-year contract with a big raise ahead of her WrestleMania 35 main event win.
