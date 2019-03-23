WWE News: Becky Lynch Rumored to be Top Merchandise Seller, Bellas Visit Wine Vineyard on Total Bellas, The Rock vs. Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32

– According to an online rumor that’s currently floating around, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is said to currently be the top merchandise seller for WWE. The notion was then reinforced by Fightful Managing Editor Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter, which you can see below. Also, Sapp stated that Becky Lynch has been the top merchandise seller “for a while.”

And has been for a while https://t.co/PCQaFB5MIR — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 22, 2019

It was a reply tweet to a friend. Nobody owes you anything. I truly don't care if you believe this tweet or not https://t.co/QUFz113xpH — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 23, 2019

– The Bella Twins released a Total Bellas clip where the Bella family visits a wine vineyard. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video showing The Rock having an impromptu match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. You can check out that video below.