Various News: Becky Lynch Says She Would Arm Bar Ronda Rousey, NJPW President Visits Hiromu Takahashi

– Becky Lynch spoke with Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles at SDCC (via wrestlinginc.com) and spoke about a possible match with Ronda Rousey…

“I would beat her with an armbar. It would be armbar vs armbar. Ronda is here and man, can we just take a second to appreciate how wonderful she’s doing? Man, she is an unbelievable athlete. She’s an Olympian. Woman’s MMA wouldn’t be where it is today without her and all her success and all she’s done.”

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW president Harold Meij visited Hiromu Takahashi in the hospital earlier this week. Meij brought Takahashi his favorite pudding and a fire stick so that Takahashi could watch wrestling. Takahashi is still in a hospital after suffering undisclosed injuries during his match with Dragon Lee at the G1 Special in San Francisco nearly three weeks ago.