Becky Lynch Says Asuka Would Be Her Ideal Tag Team Partner

– Becky Lynch spoke with Sky Sports for a new interview and discussed her ideal choice for a tag team partner and more. Highlights and video are below:

On who her idea tag team partner would be: “I think Asuka is a killer, right? So I’d like to partner up with a killer. I’d absolutely like to face her in the ring as well. She’s a killer, I’ll kill her.”

On her favorite opponent: “Sasha Banks is one of my favorite people to be in the ring with. She’s fantastic, a wonderful athlete. It would be a great match. One of my favorite matches, and my coming out match, was myself against her at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable. She won that match, and times have changed, so I would like to prove to her who the man is.”