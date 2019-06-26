Becky Lynch Says Being On Screen With Seth Rollins Was ‘Something That We Couldn’t Really Ignore’

In an interview with GuideLive.com, Becky Lynch spoke about the WWE’s recent decision to make her real-life relationship with Seth Rollins part of their ongoing storylines, as the two are now paired up on WWE TV as well. Here are highlights:

On running out to save Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules: “Anytime I can slap the head off Lacey Evans, I will take it. I think it would have been stupid of her to think that I was going to stand by and watch that. Especially a low blow, man. Slap him, slow count him if you like, but once you go for the low blow. I’m coming out there.”

On her relationship with Rollins being used for storylines: “That’s something that came about recently. I think seeing the potential to have two top stars fighting side by side as champions is something that we couldn’t really ignore, so here we are.”

On who she’d like to face: “Yeah, there’s plenty. I would particularly like to face Natalya again. I would certainly like to face Naomi again. Nikki Cross, I don’t know what’s going on with her, I would certainly like to face her. There’s a well of women that I want to get in the ring with and bring the best out of them … and the worst. I would love to step in the ring against Beth Phoenix. She really was a pioneer, and I think she hung up her boots too soon. So, I want her to lace them up again and step in the ring.”