Becky Lynch Says Bianca Belair’s Army Threw Her Off Her Game at WrestleMania 38

– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast this week, along with Sasha Banks, to discuss WWE and WrestleMania 38. Lynch discussed her title loss to Bianca Belair in their rematch last Saturday at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Becky Lynch on her loss to Bianca Belair: “I go to the ring, I go by myself, like I always do, here she comes with a frickin’ army. Of course, that’s going to throw me off my game. How many people were there? 100 people? Of course, it threw me off my game. She had an army, which is why I lost. I didn’t know if somebody was going to come out with a trombone and hit me in the back of the head, I didn’t know. If I had an army, that’s what I would do. This is the wrestling business, you never know what’s going to happen. Trombone, trumpet, clarinet, things can be flying willy nilly. I already beat her in 26 seconds. It shouldn’t have lasted that long. The army got in my head. I dominated. If you watch, I dominated her. Next time. I don’t care, but I do care. I care a little bit.”

On how she always come back strong after a loss: “When I lose, I really win because I come back strong. Yeah, that’s what happens. This is a good thing. It happened before. It happened at SummerSlam 2018 and I became The Man, the biggest thing in the entire industry. It happened at Royal Rumble 2019, I lost my match earlier then came back and won the Royal Rumble. This is good. I’m going to come back stronger than ever,” she said.