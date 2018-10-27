Becky Lynch Says Dusty Rhodes Always Believed In Her

Becky Lynch had a Q&A on Reddit where she spoke about how Dusty Rhodes believed in her, what the Evolution PPV means and more. Here are highlights:

On the Evolution PPV: “Having the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view is beyond something that I ever could have dreamed of. When I left home to come to WWE, the one thing that I said is that I wanted to make sure that women’s wrestling was the coolest thing on TV, and the thing that people looked forward to watching the most. And seeing where we’ve come from and where we are now and where we’re going, it’s indescribable.”

On Dusty Rhodes: “Dusty always believed in me and encouraged me no matter how wacky my ideas were, and my ideas were wacky. His last words to me were “Shut up, Becky” and I couldn’t ask for more perfect last words.”

On Charlotte Flair: “Friendship isn’t built on one friend being happy while the other isn’t getting where they need to go. Charlotte was happy to have me as a friend because she knew she was safer that way. Her greatest fear in the world was that I would find my own way, because she knew that would lead straight through her.”

On what the SmackDown Women’s Championship smells like: “Smells like money.”

On Summerslam: “It was SummerSlam — all the anger and frustration just peaked after the bell and I reached as far down into myself as I could to slap Charlotte, and then came the cheers. I was ready to go where I was going without the audience, but I was ecstatic they wanted to come with me.”

On training with Finn Balor and Paul Tracy: “They taught me to always hold myself to the highest standard, regardless of circumstances. I absolutely love Over the Top Wrestling. I’m so proud of how far Irish wrestling has come, and Joe Cabrey is one of my favorite people in the world and a fantastic promoter.”

On Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement: “My heart dropped for him. When anybody thinks of Roman, they think of one of the strongest and healthiest men on the planet. He’s also the toughest and I know he’ll beat it.”

On Ronda Rousey: “Ronda’s jaw is always running but my fist is itching to catch up with her. Charlotte first, and then I’ll plan my next move. But I’ve said it before: Ronda reminds me of a slot machine — the harder you kick her, the more money falls out.”

On her career bucket list: “My goal is to revisit all the people who did me dirty over the years. I’ve got them saved to memory and I don’t care if it takes me jumping rosters or it takes me the rest of my career — all they need to know is I’m coming.”

On if she misses Talking Smack: “I do, but I just decided to talk smack everywhere else now.”

On which male superstar she’d like to face: “Seth Rollins.”

On the mechanical wings she was filmed wearing once: “I had them made in advance of WrestleMania. Unfortunately the finished product was not pre-approved and I wasn’t able to wear them out, lest there be mechanical errors.”