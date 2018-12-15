Becky Lynch Says She Elevates The Title More Than Charlotte Or Alexa Bliss

WWE has released the latest edition of their Chronicle series, which focuses on Becky Lynch and her return to in-ring action at WWE TLC. During the video, Becky Lynch talks about her injury and how she elevates the Smackdown Women’s title more than Charlotte or Alexa Bliss did. Here are highlights, via Wrestling Inc:

On getting cleared: “So, I just got cleared. Which is dangerous for everyone because I’m back.”

On Charlotte being featured on the poster and not her: “Look at the poster for the T. Mobile [Arena]. Look at that! What women is on that? What woman is on that?! Not me. Who’s the women’s champion? So, it’s not in my head or it’s not just a thing where it’s like, ‘Oh no! Becky’s been passed over.’ Again, I’m the champ.”

On elevating the title: “I was sick of bringing everybody else up and letting myself go below. And it was time to just say, ‘To hell with that, I’m on top, I’m the best, and I’m taking over.’ Oh, it was so freeing, right? Because you went from caring about everybody and how everybody was affected and how everybody was feeling to then just being like, ‘No! Screw them! They don’t care about me, they don’t care about how I’m doing. Why should I care about them?’ So now I just have to care about one person, and that’s me. But here’s the other thing, alright, in doing that, I have elevated everybody. Everybody wants to step up, everybody wants to be the man. Everybody else has been warming themselves under the fire that I have started. So with doing that, then I have elevated WWE’s women division, like, unbelievably! Like nobody else could. How many times has Charlotte had the Women’s Championship? How many times has Alexa Bliss had the championship? How many times has anybody else had a championship and have they made the title the talk of the entire industry? They haven’t. Only one woman has done that and that one woman is me.”