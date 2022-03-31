Becky Lynch Says Fans Are Chanting ‘Colby’ At Seth Rollins, Not ‘Cody’

Becky Lynch has her own explanation for what sounds like WWE fans chanting “Cody” as Seth Rollins leading into WrestleMania. Rollins has been faced with the chants in recent weeks on the back of reports that Rollins’ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 will be Code Rhodes. However, Lynch has put forth the notion that the chants directed to her husband are actually for his real name, Colby.

“You’re thinking of his government name,” Becky Lynch told IB Sports (per Fightful). “Seth’s government name is Colby. I think because everybody feels like they know him so well, they’ve been chanting ‘Col-by, Col-by!’ I mean, he’s so good that he could have a match with himself and it would be awesome. So yeah, maybe he’ll be forced to have a match with himself, but hell, if it wasn’t on the same night that my match is, he could steal the show.”