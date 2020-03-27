wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Says Her Match Will Be On Night One Of WrestleMania 36
– During an Instagram interview with Ariel Helwani, Becky Lynch stated that she believes her match will be on night one of WrestleMania 36. Lynch is slated to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler.
Other highlights from the interview (via Fightful)
On any health concerns during the pandemic: “I didn’t have any concerns for myself. We really limited the amount of people that were there. The only thing I’m very conscientious of is now that we’re back and when we come back, we isolate ourselves for a couple of weeks and make sure we don’t have any symptoms before we go into the world again.”
On precautions at the Performance Center: “They’re staggering everything. If you don’t have a reason to be there, then get the hell out of there. If you have a match or segment then you’re there with a minimal amount of crew. When you come in, your temperature is taken, a questionnaire is filled out, and the doctors are there to meet you when you walk into the build.”
