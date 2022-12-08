Becky Lynch Says Her Shoulder Still Doesn’t Feel Right

Becky Lynch was recently out of action in WWE with a separated shoulder and said that it still doesn’t feel right. In an interview with Verge Magazine, she spoke about her recent return to the company and more. Here are highlights:

On how it felt to be back: “It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames. That’s a match that I’ve never done before and it’s a very daunting match. You’ve got two rings, you’ve got a giant cage and anything goes. Truth be told, my shoulder still isn’t feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There’s not another feeling like it.”

On jumping off the Wargames cage: “It was both terrifying and painful. Even with the nerves, I was like: “I want something that people can remember from this match”. If I come back then I’ve got to put my body on the line and I can’t half-ass it because then I’m not The Man and I’m not the Becky Lynch that people paid to see. I had in my head that I wanted to flatten somebody, flatten some fools with the leg drop through the table. When the opportunity came up and it was time to go, well, then there’s nothing left to do but do it. You can see even when I’m up there there’s a moment of hesitation where I have a moment with myself. When I landed, of course it was painful, although I think it might have been a little bit more painful for Dakota Kai. ”

On Rhea Ripley: “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go “well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.” She’s the future but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place. Plus she’s hanging around with somebody that I know pretty well. In fact, somebody that taught me nearly everything that I know. There’s an interesting dynamic there because she’s got Finn Bálor in her corner. I’ve known Finn for over 20 years, so it would be interesting to see what side he would take, you know, if push came to shove.”