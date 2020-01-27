Becky Lynch Says If Charlotte Flair Challenges Her, It’ll Be The Same As Before

Becky Lynch was interviewed by Charly Caruso following her win over Asuka at the Royal Rumble last night. She said that if Charlotte Flair chooses to challenge her for the RAW Women’s title at Wrestlemania, it’ll end the same as the other meetings between them have.

She said: “Does it make me nervous? I’ve beaten that woman all across the world for nearly two years straight. If she wants to challenge me, I’ll happily beat her again. If the world wants to see Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, round 387, they still know the outcome. Still The Man. Still the champ. Tonight proved that. Asuka was my biggest challenge and I proved that I am the greatest of all time.”

Meanwhile, when asked if her win over Asuka validated her as champion, she replied: “Yeah I do. Feeling a little bit emotional now. This has been the one stain in an almost-perfect year. I knew, she is incredible. She is incredible. I couldn’t keep her down. I knew it was gonna take a lot, but there was no way I was giving up. There was no way I was staying down for the count of three and there’s no way I was tapping out again. That’s just haunted me and haunted me every single night for the past 365 days. Maybe it’s 363, I don’t know how far away we are from the last Rumble. But tonight proved it. I’m everything I said I am. I’m The Man. Now I go on to be the greatest of all time. That’s what I’ll be remembered as. That’s the next goal.”