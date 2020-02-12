Becky Lynch Says Jon Jones’ WWE Comments Bother Her

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi posted a clip of an interview with Becky Lynch in which she said that Jon Jones’ recent comments about WWE ‘irked’ her. Jones said earlier this week that working with the WWE is ‘inevitable’.

Lynch responded: “Inevitable? That is a pretty big word. Look, “I think that people think this is a cakewalk. There’s nothing like what we do. It’s not as simple as just walking in here. You have to make a name for yourself. And you have to be obsessed with this. You have to love this. This isn’t a thing where you have one fight every six months. This is a thing where you are fighting three, four, sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. And for people to sometimes think it’s an easy thing they can just stroll into, it kind of irks me. It irks me; it does. Because I love this business. I love it more than anything. If he loves it like I do, well, then come along. I’ll show you the ropes. But if he doesn’t, if he just wants to make some easy money, this ain’t the way to do it.”

She also said that of the current roster of UFC fighters, Conor McGregor would make the best transition to WWE.