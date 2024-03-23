Becky Lynch Says She Loved Her Cage Match With Trish Stratus

– During a recent edition of The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed working with Trish Stratus last year and their cage match at WWE Payback. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Becky Lynch on working with Trish Stratus: “I loved that match. I loved that match. That’s gonna go down as one of my favorite matches, one of the matches that I’m most proud of. I love that match. I felt very in it the whole time, too. I think that’s how I measure how good a match is, is how present I feel in it. Because sometimes you’re thinking about things because you have to think about a lot. So it’s easier to kind of get lost in the present tense of a match when it’s on a pay-per-view because you’re not so beholden to advertisements and things like that. You have more freedom. Usually, you have to be thinking about break spots. You have to be thinking about going off-air if you’re in the main event on a TV show. So with pay-per-view, you get the freedom to breathe and enjoy and be present, and that’s one of those matches where I really felt in it, really enjoyed it the whole time.”

On if that was the last of Trish Stratus in WWE: “I don’t think so. I don’t think so. I think she wants to come back again.”

At next month’s WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship. The event will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.