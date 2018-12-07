Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Becky Lynch Says Nothing Will Stop Her From Fighting at TLC, Lineup For next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Impact in Nashville This Weekend

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– Becky Lynch is not happy that there are reports that she’s not full cleared for TLC, and says nothing will stop her from fighting on the show.

– Impact Wrestling be in Nashville this weekend for promotional appearances and to film the Homecoming PPV’s cold open.

– Here is the lineup for next week’s Impact Wrestling…

* Fenix vs. Santana
* Cage vs. Moose
* Ultimate X Qualifier: Rich Swann vs. Dave Crist
* Ultimate X Qualifier: Trevor Lee vs. Trey Miguel

article topics :

Becky Lynch, WWE, WWE TLC, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading