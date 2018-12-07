Various News: Becky Lynch Says Nothing Will Stop Her From Fighting at TLC, Lineup For next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Impact in Nashville This Weekend

– Becky Lynch is not happy that there are reports that she’s not full cleared for TLC, and says nothing will stop her from fighting on the show.

I’m seeing reports that I “might not be cleared” for TLC. Let me say this as clearly as I can: nothing will keep me from fighting on Dec 16th. I’ve got heads to slap and a title to keep. The Man will come around. pic.twitter.com/bAPFtisIGo — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018

– Impact Wrestling be in Nashville this weekend for promotional appearances and to film the Homecoming PPV’s cold open.

– Here is the lineup for next week’s Impact Wrestling…

* Fenix vs. Santana

* Cage vs. Moose

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Rich Swann vs. Dave Crist

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Trevor Lee vs. Trey Miguel