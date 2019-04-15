Becky Lynch Says People Would Have Left If the Main Event of WrestleMania Was a Token Gesture

– Becky Lynch knows that WrestleMania was an endurance trial for fans, and their decision to stick around for the first women’s main event proves to her it wasn’t a token gesture. Lynch spoke with Newshub about her win over Rounda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, with some highlights below:

On her win at WrestleMania: “My whole entire life I have been working towards this moment. No absolutely not (have you had time to reflect). No, no, no, no – I haven’t even had time to sit. Monday (local time) I was up early doing media – then straight to Raw. Today (Tuesday local time) I was up early doing more interviews, then the gym and then before I know it I am at Smackdown prepping for that. Going home, I will have a little time on my hands to think. I’ll have a little Tequila and then yes it might set in but yeah, it could even take a few months. Think about it for a sec. WrestleMania 35. I’m in the fricking main event, 82,000 people there and I’m holding both championships at the end of the night. I dunno if even in my absolute wildest dreams I could have had that moment.”

On the impact of her win on young women: “What happened on Sunday made everyone realise anything is possible. To think that we could influence 10, 15-year-old girls, who were watching the show – to think that in say, 10 years’ time they could be where I am today – that is just an awesome feeling. What we showed these last few months is that even though something has never been done before, in this business or in life, it doesn’t mean it can’t be done. It just takes thinking outside the box and going that extra mile and being compelling and giving people something they maybe haven’t seen before.”

On people who think giving them the main event was an example of tokenism: “I stepped outside the expectation and made sure the people wanted this match as their main event because they were invested in the story. If people had thought that it was a token gesture to have women main eventing WrestleMania, then half the people would have left, but that didn’t happen. We had them the whole way. The fans were so invested that they wanted to know the outcome, they wanted to know the end of the story, they wanted to share in that moment of history.”