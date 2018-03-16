Becky Lynch Says A Raw Jump May Be Best For Her, Talks Four Horsewomen Match in NXT

– Becky Lynch spoke on a conference call about a possible move to Raw and more. Highlights are below, per SoloWrestling via Wrestling Inc:

On a possible jump to Raw if the Superstar Shakeup returns: “[Going over to Raw] and having new challenges and a new crop of women’s [talent]… maybe that would be the best look for me. I love SmackDown, I love the people on the brand, I love the crowd here, I love the vibe. But, I guess if I think what I always want to do is go for championships, and if that’s not in my future on SmackDown, well then I want it to be in my future somewhere else.”

On the Four Horsewomen competing at NXT TakeOver: Rivals for the NXT Women’s Championship: “It was a gamechanger. It was my first pay-per-view that I was on in NXT, and I guess WWE programming, and I think it proved to everybody that I can hang and that I was a player and that I’m somebody to look out for. Being in the ring with three such incredibly talented and passionate women [working together] and trying to make a name for women’s wrestling in general, I think it was a great time in history.”