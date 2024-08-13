Becky Lynch Says She Has Many Options On The Table

Becky Lynch hasn’t been in the ring since she lost the WWE Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan in May on episode of WWE Raw.

She finished up her WWE contract and became a free agent on June 1st. It’s been reported that she’s taking a break from wrestling.

Becky was asked how she was doing while appearing on Games With Names with Julian Edelman (per Fightful).

“It’s great. It’s great. Everything is great. I have my wonderful little family. I have many options on the table. I get to, for the first time in a long time, get to take a breath to appreciate everything. When you’re on the road 52 weeks a year, non-stop, going from town to town to town, and in the last three years, I added to the chaos by having a daughter who I would bring everywhere with me. On top of that, I decided it would be good to write my biography. For the last year or two, it was pure chaos. Now, I’m taking a little bit more time. I’m taking a breath. Getting to look around the world. Getting to look at what I created and evaluate everything. It’s been wonderful,” she said.