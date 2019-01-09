Becky Lynch Says She Might’ve Been On Vikings If WWE Didn’t Call

In an interview with Fox News, Becky Lynch said that if she wasn’t hired by WWE, she might have ended up working on the drama series Vikings. Here are highlights:

On her early career: “When I was 15 I started wrestling, right? By 19, I traveled the world, I’d been the youngest foreign female to wrestle in Japan, [the] main event in Japan. I lived in Canada, I lived in America, I wrestled around Europe — and then I quit. I quit wrestling for seven years and I did everything that I thought I possibly wanted to do.”

On almost working on Vikings: “Going back to college and studying acting was one of those things. I left college and I got my acting degree, and I was looking for work. I handed in my resume and headshot to ‘Vikings’ because they were filming in Ireland. I get a call and it’s from ‘Vikings,’ and they’re like, ‘Hey, do you stunts?’ And obviously, the way my resume read, because I have all this physical experience, they thought I was a stuntwoman!”

On getting the call from WWE: “I thought about it for maybe two seconds. That’s it. That’s what I was meant to do.”