Becky Lynch Says She Requested To Be Part Of NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

In an interview with the Irish Mirror, Becky Lynch says she wants to be a part of NXT UK Takeover: Dublin and has sent a request to WWE to do so. Here are highlights:

On NXT UK Takeover: Dublin: “I would love to (be involved at NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin). The request was already put in… on my end anyway.”

On Irish promotion OTT: “Joe Cabray, who runs OTT, is just fantastic. A fantastic promoter and dude. He’s the reason that I got into WWE, I just have so much love for him and it makes me so happy to see Irish wrestling doing so well. That’s what I hear (fans supporting the promotion), and also anybody that I’ve talked to that’s gone and worked for them have said it’s the most fun promotion that they’ve worked for and that makes me very happy.”

On a possible rematch with Shayna Baszler: “I hope that we start to see a different side of her, because she’s the one who came in all calm, cool and collected and then realised that isn’t enough to beat me. I’ve held onto this for a year and it’s been no happy accident, I’ve risen and gone through all the trials and tribulations that a champion and a performer goes through. And for her to just come in and think that she’s gonna knock me off the thrown as simple as that? That’s arrogant. She needs to dig deep into herself and find something else in herself. I by no means was underestimating her, she was the one who underestimated me.”