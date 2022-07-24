wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Says She Wasn’t ‘Engineered In A Lab’, Plans To Leave WWE Summerslam As Champion
In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch commented on her match with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s title at Summerslam. She also talked about how hard she’s worked to get where she is.
She wrote: “I wasn’t engineered in the lab like others. I am a product of almost 20 years of dedication, extensive training, heart, passion, resiliency, outperforming, always pushing the envelope, evolving, not getting by on looks. And at Summerslam I will evolve into your next champion.”
