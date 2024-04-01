Becky Lynch Says She Won’t Steal The Show At WWE WrestleMania 40 Because She’ll Earn It

Speaking to TMZ, Becky Lynch discussed challenging Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 40. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On trying to steal the show: “Not steal it, I’ll earn it. I’ll earn it. I’ll beat the bejesus out of her. Make her question why she ever showed up to Philadelphia. That’s what will happen.”

On Ripley mentioning Lynch’s daughter Roux during the build up of the match: “Well, hopefully, she won’t be watching too closely because I think she might be a little scared of mommy.”

On her warning to Ripley: “Enjoy your last few weeks as champion.”