WWE News: Becky Lynch Says She’ll Teach Ronda Rousey How To Lose, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend World Congress of Sports

– In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch took another shot at Ronda Rousey ahead of their match at Wrestlemania on Sunday, telling her that she’s going to teach her how to lose, something her mother didn’t do. She wrote:

.@RondaRousey you said your mother only showed you how to win, but never how to lose. Well, this Sunday The Man is going to learn you what your mother didn’t teach you. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YdNlNu70rU — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 3, 2019

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were featured guests at the 18th Annual CAA World Congress of Sports in Dana Point, California yesterday. It was sponsored by Sports Business Journal, who previously had Stephanie on their panel at the 2018 Game Changers Conference.