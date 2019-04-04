wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Says She’ll Teach Ronda Rousey How To Lose, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend World Congress of Sports

April 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch took another shot at Ronda Rousey ahead of their match at Wrestlemania on Sunday, telling her that she’s going to teach her how to lose, something her mother didn’t do. She wrote:

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were featured guests at the 18th Annual CAA World Congress of Sports in Dana Point, California yesterday. It was sponsored by Sports Business Journal, who previously had Stephanie on their panel at the 2018 Game Changers Conference.

