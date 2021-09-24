wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Says She’s Better Than Ever Following UK Tour
September 23, 2021 | Posted by
Becky Lynch is feeling like she’s better than ever since she came back, and took to social media to comment. Lynch posted to Twitter on Thursday morning following the conclusion of the WWE UK Tour that she headlined, writing:
“Had a baby. Came back. Won the title. Shocked the world. Came back to the UK. Sold out arenas . The main event . Stole the show. Better than ever. #BTB”
Lynch is set to defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules this Sunday.
