Becky Lynch Says She’s Not Disappointed She’s Not Main Eventing Wrestlemania

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch said that she’s not disappointed her match with Shayna Baszler will not be the main event of this year’s Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On if she’s disappointed that she’s not the main event: “Am I disappointed? No, I’m not disappointed. Sometimes you’re going to be the main event, sometimes you’re not. I’m somebody that went from the pre-show of WrestleMania to the main event. It’s all about how you react, respond, and keep moving forward. This is also not the last WrestleMania. I’m not retiring tomorrow, there are so many years ahead of me. I’m always thinking about how I can get to the main event. It has to be the right place for it, but that’s always the goal in my mind.”

On Shayna Baszler: “There is no denying what Shayna has done. She’s put in the work, she was a pioneer in women’s MMA, long before Ronda came along. She’s someone who went to the independents. She loves wrestling, I know she does. She’s not somebody who said, ‘Oh, that’s an easy way for me to be on TV. Let me try that because my other sport didn’t work out.’ She actually went and trained, did her time on the independent circuit, went to NXT, trained her ass off there, and she was the longest combined NXT Women’s Champion. She has put in the work, and there is no doubt about that.”

On if she underestimates Baszler: “I’m not underestimating her for a second—I think she’s underestimating me. I won’t underestimate the danger of Shayna. She has proven herself in many disciplines, and in NXT. She’s a worthy competitor for the Raw Women’s Championship. I’m going out there to prove I’m better.”