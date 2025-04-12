wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Says She’s Not Wrestling Right Now During Improv Appearance
During an appearance at The Ultimate Improv event last night, Becky Lynch said that she’s not wrestling right now. She did, however, tease it as a future possibility.
She said: “It’s WrestleMania season, isn’t it? Look, I’m not wrestling anymore. Maybe one day, but not right now. But my husband is!”
The way she said "I'm not wrestling anymore.." ma'am don't mess with me right now!!! pic.twitter.com/tTV6Or4Mcc
— Alex-Louise 𐦍 (@lynchskota) April 12, 2025
