Becky Lynch Says She’s Not Wrestling Right Now During Improv Appearance

April 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Raw 5-20-24 Image Credit: WWE

During an appearance at The Ultimate Improv event last night, Becky Lynch said that she’s not wrestling right now. She did, however, tease it as a future possibility.

She said: “It’s WrestleMania season, isn’t it? Look, I’m not wrestling anymore. Maybe one day, but not right now. But my husband is!

