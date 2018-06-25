Becky Lynch Says She’s Been Pushing For WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– Becky Lynch said during her Q&A at Ace Comic Con in Seattle over the weekend that she’s been pushing for WWE to add women’s tag team titles. You can see video of Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura’s Q&A below. Per WZ, when asked about the possibility of the titles being added, Lynch believed they should be corss-brand titles.

“Numbers wise, I don’t think we have enough to have one [set of titles] on each brand,” Lynch said. “So, what I think would be pretty cool is if they were traveling, not just between RAW and Smackdown, but NXT too. You’d have a huge range of women that you could go against, and have so many possibilities. I think that would get people excited to watch any of the brands because you wouldn’t know when people would be showing up on [those shows] because they’d all be traveling…I’ve been pitching it for a year, maybe two.”