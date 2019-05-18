Becky Lynch Says She’s The Face Of WWE Because She Has Two Belts

In an interview with WFF – 100% CATCH (via Wrestling Inc), Becky Lynch was asked if she was the face of WWE and she said that she was, because she is the only one in the company with two belts. Here are highlights:

On her reaction after winning at Wrestlemania 35: “Backstage, I think I hugged everybody. Gosh, it’s almost like a blur at this stage because there was just so much going on, so much adrenaline. Just having accomplished everything you worked your entire life for, it’s a lot to take in. I actually don’t think I have sat back and let it sink in. Afterwards, I just thanked the people that got me there, whether you know those people or you don’t know those people, I just made sure they all got thanked.”

On if she’s the face of WWE: “Absolutely, absolutely, I’m running two shows. Freakin’ AJ Styles and Seth Rollins can argue about the house that AJ built or this is freakin’ Monday Night Rollins, no, no, no, there’s only one person in the company with two belts. I’m running the show.”

On who she would choose for a tag partner in the women’s tag division: “Oh! Good question. If you asked me a year ago, I would have said Charlotte, but I don’t know. Things have gone way too sour at this stage. Who would I want? I guess you gotta go with who you think you can trust the most and I think it’s gotta be Naomi. Yeah, I think it’s gotta be Naomi. Fire and Glow, or something like that.”