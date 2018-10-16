Becky Lynch Says Her SummerSlam Moment Was Incredible, Talks Charlotte Flair Feud

– Becky Lynch spoke with the Baltimore Sun for a new interview, discussing her feud with Charlotte Flair and more. Highlights are below:

On turning heel on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam: “It was incredible. It was incredible to know that the people felt my frustration. This isn’t something that’s just popped up over a week or a month, it’s been three years in the making of just constantly being the underdog and fighting from underneath. Finally, enough is enough and I think everybody has felt that — when they’ve tried their best and tried their hardest and they haven’t gotten ahead. Eventually you just snap and say, ‘Enough is enough and I’m going after what I want and what I deserve and I don’t care who I have to take out in the process. I’m doing it. I’m making it.’ To feel that myself and then have everyone in full support of that, it was a great moment.”

On fan reactions to the feud: “They’re reacting and they’re entertained. They’re enjoying the feud. It’s just a matter of what side that they’re on. Some people are on my side and some people are on Charlotte’s side. I do see it on my Twitter feed and Instagram, that I’m getting a lot more hate as it goes on. But it’s OK, I’m going after what I want. The people that are behind me, they’ll stay behind me. The people that aren’t, well that’s fine. I’ll just go ahead and succeed in spite of them.”

On WWE Evolution: “It’s amazing. This is what I envisioned when I came over to WWE. I always felt that I wanted to be the women to be the coolest thing on TV. I wanted to make it that way. Through everybody’s hard work, past present and future with NXT and the Mae Young Classic, this has been deserved. It’s something that I think the fans are going to really enjoy. They’re going to really enjoy it a whole lot more if the SmackDown women’s champ is main eventing it and walks out with the title.”