– During an interview on this week’s WWE’s The Bump, Becky Lynch discussed her ongoing feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Becky Lynch on why Trish Stratus betrayed her: “I think it’s just an insecurity. I think, when it comes to Trish Stratus, she’s so scared that time is passing her by. You look at the business and you look at the women’s division and how everybody’s progressing, everybody’s getting better, everybody’s tightening their game. She’s left in history. WWE for years, for decades, we’ve said that Trish Stratus is the greatest female wrestler that we’ve ever had. Now, obviously, it’s being proven that that’s not true. You have the Becky Lynches, and I could just stop there, but you have the other people that can compete for that title. I think that’s her biggest problem, is she doesn’t want to be forgotten by history, and she doesn’t want to be left behind.”

On Stratus knowing she’s a fraud: “I think when she saw herself as number one and she saw me as number three, she knew she was a fraud. I think there is an impostor syndrome there. She knew that she didn’t deserve to be number one. I know the hardships the women have had to overcome, especially in that time period. But it’s not like it’s been an easy ride for us. But we keep fighting. The fact of the matter is, we just keep getting better and better and better. I don’t want to turn this into who’s had a harder time. But the fact of the matter is, I’ve been in this business for longer than she ever stayed in this business. I have done more than she has, and I will continue to stay in this business as long as I can because I love this. She got what she could take out of this business, and she bolted. She left. I haven’t done that. I’ve made it to the top of the mountain. You can’t get any higher than I’ve been. But I’m staying because I love this. I love this, it’s in my blood. The WWE Universe, the people, the fans, I love it. I love everything about it. I want it to continue to get better, and I want to be in it to see how I can help the future generation. How they can be better than I am and constantly improve. That’s what I wanted to do. She was in and out in a jiffy. Said, ‘Okay, now they’re gonna call me the greatest, then I’ll be gone.”

At WWE Payback 2023, Trish Stratus will face Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.