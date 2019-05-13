wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Says Vince McMahon Agreed She Was The Man After Wrestlemania

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Becky Lynch WrestleMania 35

In an interview with The Sun, Becky Lynch said that after she won the main event of Wrestlemania 35, she approached Vince McMahon and he agreed that she was now ‘The Man.’

She said: “We had a moment after WrestleMania where I said to him, ‘I think I’m ‘The Man’ now, wouldn’t you say Vince? And he said, ‘Yep,’ and that was it. I think he used to call himself ‘The Man’, and I said, ‘No, I’m ‘The Man.’

