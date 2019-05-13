wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Says Vince McMahon Agreed She Was The Man After Wrestlemania
May 13, 2019 | Posted by
In an interview with The Sun, Becky Lynch said that after she won the main event of Wrestlemania 35, she approached Vince McMahon and he agreed that she was now ‘The Man.’
She said: “We had a moment after WrestleMania where I said to him, ‘I think I’m ‘The Man’ now, wouldn’t you say Vince? And he said, ‘Yep,’ and that was it. I think he used to call himself ‘The Man’, and I said, ‘No, I’m ‘The Man.’“
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs in on Dean Malenko’s WWE Departure: ‘I’m Suprised He Stayed As Long As He Did’
- Bruce Prichard Says Attitude Era Women Were Mostly Comfortable With Bra & Panties Matches, Says They Wanted to ‘Show Off Their Body’
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors Rob Van Dam Was Considered For Glacier in WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Angle With JBL Giving Mother of Eddie Guerrero a Heart Attack, Says Eddie’s Mother Actually Went to the Hospital