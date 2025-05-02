Becky Lynch Says WWE Social Team Is Trying to ‘Hide My Greatness’

Becky Lynch isn’t happy that she’s not being tagged by WWE’s social media team, and she took to Instagram to comment. The WWE star posted a video to Instagram alongside several screenshots of the WWE Instagram account’s posts where she isn’t tagged, saying:

“It’s come to my attention that the WWE social team is trying to hide my greatness from the WWE audience, and it’s very upsetting. But here are some examples.”

Lynch turned heel on the Raw after WrestleMania 41 when she and Lyra Valkyria lost the WWE WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships back to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.