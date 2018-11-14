Becky Lynch Says WWE’s Roster is ‘All Equal,’ Talks Breaking Barriers as ‘The Man’

– Becky Lynch spoke with Pink News for a new interview discussing equality in the WWE locker room and more. Highlights are below:

On WWE’s position on equality among its talent: “It doesn’t matter your gender, your race, your sexuality, whatever it is…we are all equal. We are all 100% equal, and it’s what you do with that that counts. We’ve got to make sure we’re working on ourselves and that we’re making ourselves the best, and let all of the other things be damned. Because it doesn’t matter. We’re all people at the end of the day. We have to scratch and claw, and do what we have to do to to get to the top… and that’s the way it should be. And we need to see that. We need to see that on all walks of media, television, entertainment…it has to all be equal.”

On gay wrestlers: “It’s our humanity…and our sexuality is so tied in with that. It shouldn’t ever be a thing that anyone’s ever scared to [come out]. There should be no bias. There’s no reason that there should be. Why does it make a difference? You have a skill or ability to be whatever you are…just go do your job.”

On her “The Man” nickname breaking gender barriers: “It’s walking into the locker room —- the male locker room —- it’s like, ‘Sorry, lads, none of you are cutting the mustard. I’m the man now. I’m taking over the ship now.’ I’m the most victorious of all Superstars, both on RAW and SmackDown, in 2018. I’ve won the most matches. Therefore, I am the man of not just the women’s locker room, but also the men’s locker room.”