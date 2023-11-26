wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Scores Win For Her Team over Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series

November 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch is the final participant named for the women’s Wargames match at Survivor Series and got the win for her team. There had been questions if she and Charlotte Flair could co-exist, but they proved they could. Eventually, the team (which also included Bianca Belair and Shotzi) defeated Damage CTRL after Lynch hit Bayley with a Manhandle Slam off the top through a table.

