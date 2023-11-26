wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Scores Win For Her Team over Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series
Becky Lynch is the final participant named for the women’s Wargames match at Survivor Series and got the win for her team. There had been questions if she and Charlotte Flair could co-exist, but they proved they could. Eventually, the team (which also included Bianca Belair and Shotzi) defeated Damage CTRL after Lynch hit Bayley with a Manhandle Slam off the top through a table.
You voted and it is official! The team of @BiancaBelairWWE, @MsCharlotteWWE, @ShotziWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE has the #WarGames advantage TONIGHT at #SurvivorSeries!
Presented by @RUFFLES. pic.twitter.com/K0moUZzPlR
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
It's always trouble when @ImKingKota is nearby for #WarGames!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/rpn4ztd47D
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
.@Iyo_SkyWWE goes crashing off the top of the cage in the Women's #WarGames Match at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/z3ezxMQMAt
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
😲😲😲😲😲#SurvivorSeries #WarGames pic.twitter.com/XgGkWO8dY1
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
They CAN coexist. ❤️#SurvivorSeries #WarGames pic.twitter.com/b4lNQfH0fm
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
Here is your winning team of the #SurvivorSeries Women's #WarGames Match! pic.twitter.com/0oBt8SAXH3
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Names Spotted in Chicago Before WWE Survivor Series, Xavier Woods
- Note on Newly Signed WWE Developmental Talents, Another Name Signed
- The Undertaker Hated Wearing the Betsy Ross Flag Ahead of WWE Survivor Series 1993
- Ted DiBiase Talks The Impact Of The Undertaker Character, The Gobbledy Gooker Reveal