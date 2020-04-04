Becky Lynch Sends Personal Message to Fan Who Couldn’t Go to WrestleMania (Video)

– TMZ Sports released a video of Becky Lynch creating a personal video message for a young fan with autism named Branden who was unable to go to WrestleMania 36 this year as planned due to the coronavirus outbreak. You can view the message Lynch made for Branden, where she dedicates her scheduled match against Shayna Baszler to him, below.

TMZ reports that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley helped organize the effort to send the video to Branden. His current goal is to make 1,000 free videos to fans all over the world to help make them smile.