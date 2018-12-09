WWE News: Becky Lynch Set for Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Top 25 Instagram Photos Include Paige and Mandy Rose, and Full Zack Ryder vs. Dolph Ziggler TLC 2011 Match

– ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch have announced that Lynch will be appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show tomorrow (Dec. 10). The show starts at 1:00 pm EST. Lynch will be appearing ahead of her title defense against Charlotte and Asuka at WWE TLC next weekend. You can check out the announcement tweets below.

The Man comes around to Ariel’s show tomorrow. https://t.co/YLIPCjYIT6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 9, 2018

– WWE released its photo picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s photo selection includes Paige and Mandy Rose. You can check out the gallery by clicking on the link in the tweet available below.

Happy Sunday! It's time to check out the BEST Instagram posts of the week!https://t.co/XRwXTSsRvl — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2018

– WWE released a full WWE TLC 2011 match video featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Zack Ryder for the US title. You can check out the full match video in the player below.