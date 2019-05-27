WWE News: Becky Lynch Set For Panel At Film Festival, Top Ten Reckless Superstar Attacks, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Becky Lynch will appear at the fifth annual Greenwich International Film Festival this Saturday during the “Price of Gold” panel.

We're proud to have @BeckyLynchWWE participate in “The Price Of Gold” panel at #GIFF on Sat, June 1st, where she'll be sharing her @WWE journey with the audience! Here's how you can grab tickets: https://t.co/GNufQjOvEo — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2019

– WWE has released a new edition of their top ten series, looking at the top ten reckless superstar attacks.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Natalya (37) and Eric Bischoff (64).