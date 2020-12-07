Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Announce Birth Of First Child

It’s a happy day for WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, as the couple has officially welcomed their first child into the world. Lynch took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter, Roux, while also sharing a photo of the newborn.

“Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew,” Lynch wrote. Rollins also shared the same photo on his own Instagram account.

Lynch has not been on WWE television since May when she announced her pregnancy and relinquished the RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka. Rollins is also currently on hiatus due to the birth of their daughter.

On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to the happy couple.