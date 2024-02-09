Becky Lynch Says She and Seth Rollins Are Competing To See Who Will Main Event Wrestlemania

In an interview with Fightful, Becky Lynch spoke about the ‘happy competition’ she and Seth Rollins have to see who will main event Wrestlemania.

She said: “I think it’s a happy competition. At the end of the day, the best person is going to win, but there is nobody that has worked harder for the last 12 years for this company, who has taken a lot and put it all on his back and constantly done it with a great attitude and given his all. To be able to watch him main event WrestleMania would be incredible. To be able to watch me main event WrestleMania again would also be incredible because there is no other woman that has done what I have done for the last decade for with this company and putting it on my back. We’re a hell of a family. Roux has got some cool parents.“