WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on ‘Hot Ones’ Today, Dijak Plans To Study Dean Ambrose Matches, WWE Shares Ole Anderson Gallery
– Today’s episode of ‘Hot Ones’ will feature Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch competing against each other.
This week on #HotOnesVersus, we got @wwerollins VS. @beckylynchwwe 🔥 The premise: tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab, and whoever eats the most wings, loses. Who do you think will come out on top? 👀 Tune in on Wednesday @ 11AM ET. pic.twitter.com/xpFz5Lg1dU
— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) February 27, 2024
– It was announced that Dijak will take on Joe Gacy next week in an Asylum match. Dijak said he plans to study Dean Ambrose matches.
🙃 https://t.co/3b7dDlyfHG pic.twitter.com/68Fvd5If8g
— Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) February 28, 2024
– WWE has shared a photo gallery looking at the career of Ole Anderson, who passed away earlier this week.
Look back at photos from the career of one of the founding members of The Four Horsemen, Ole Anderson.https://t.co/59AYwuNXEb
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024