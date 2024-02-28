WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on ‘Hot Ones’ Today, Dijak Plans To Study Dean Ambrose Matches, WWE Shares Ole Anderson Gallery

– Today’s episode of ‘Hot Ones’ will feature Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch competing against each other.

This week on #HotOnesVersus, we got @wwerollins VS. @beckylynchwwe 🔥 The premise: tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab, and whoever eats the most wings, loses. Who do you think will come out on top? 👀 Tune in on Wednesday @ 11AM ET. pic.twitter.com/xpFz5Lg1dU — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) February 27, 2024

– It was announced that Dijak will take on Joe Gacy next week in an Asylum match. Dijak said he plans to study Dean Ambrose matches.

– WWE has shared a photo gallery looking at the career of Ole Anderson, who passed away earlier this week.