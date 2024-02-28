wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on ‘Hot Ones’ Today, Dijak Plans To Study Dean Ambrose Matches, WWE Shares Ole Anderson Gallery

February 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Today’s episode of ‘Hot Ones’ will feature Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch competing against each other.

– It was announced that Dijak will take on Joe Gacy next week in an Asylum match. Dijak said he plans to study Dean Ambrose matches.

– WWE has shared a photo gallery looking at the career of Ole Anderson, who passed away earlier this week.

