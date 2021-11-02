Becky Lynch Would Be Open To Teaming With Seth Rollins To Face Edge & Beth Phoenix

Ahead of her match at WWE Crown Jewel, current RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was asked by Wrestlingac.com whether she would consider reuniting with Seth Rollins on WWE television to take on the team of Edge and Beth Phoenix. Lynch and Rollins previously teamed up in a storyline with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The Man had a straightforward response to the question, noting that she would be down for it if Phoenix decided to make her return to the ring (via Wrestling Inc.):

“I mean, I am down for it but I don’t fancy their chances if they want to come at us. I think I’ll beat her. If ever she wants to come back, I’ll beat her.”

Edge defeated Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel, while Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match to retain the SmackDown Women’s title.

Meanwhile, Phoenix’s most recent match was last year’s Royal Rumble.