Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Interact After Raw, Speculation on TV Angle

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had another moment in front of the crowd after Raw went off the air on Monday night. You can see videos below of Rollins heading toward the back when Lynch comes out for her street fight dark match with Lacey Evans. Lynch raised her Raw Women’s Title in the air and the two stared off before patting each other’s shoulders and walking in their respective directions.

WWE has openly acknowledged the relationship between the Raw power couple, sharing pics of the two at the MTV Movie and TV Awards over the weekend and confirming last month that they were dating. There has been speculation that the two will be part of a TV angle, and Lynch did accompany Rollins in an ambulance on Raw earlier this month after Brock Lesnar attacked Rollins. There is no confirmation, though, that this is in the plans.