WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Attend MTV Movie Awards Together, Roman Reigns Visits Children’s Hospital, Xavier Woods Raises $23,000 for Connor’s Cure
– The recently revealed WWE Superstar power couple of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins attended tonight’s MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight and walked the Red Carpet together. You can check out a photo of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins together on the red carpet, released by WWE, below.
– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently paid a visit to Children’s Hospital Colorado. WWE released some photos of the visit on Twitter, which you can check out below.
A #Champion overcomes all obstacles in their path – no matter the odds. @WWERomanReigns met with so many brave children at @ChildrensColo today who are all Champions in his eyes! Thank you to the @RyanFoundation for this amazing experience! #BelieveInTheFight pic.twitter.com/2JCZb0OnB3
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 16, 2019
– The UpUpDownDown Twitter released a video revealing that Xavier Woods was able to help raise $23,000 for Connor’s Cuture tonight at the Fortnite Summer Block Party. You can check out that video of Woods at the event below.
We may not have won the gold, but @XavierWoodsPhD and the #cuddlecrew took home $23k for @ConnorsCure at the @FortniteGame #summerblockparty
.
.
.
Tomorrow he teams with @RoyalistiqYT for more! pic.twitter.com/Z30MHkQhK3
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) June 16, 2019
