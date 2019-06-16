wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Attend MTV Movie Awards Together, Roman Reigns Visits Children’s Hospital, Xavier Woods Raises $23,000 for Connor’s Cure

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The recently revealed WWE Superstar power couple of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins attended tonight’s MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight and walked the Red Carpet together. You can check out a photo of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins together on the red carpet, released by WWE, below.

– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently paid a visit to Children’s Hospital Colorado. WWE released some photos of the visit on Twitter, which you can check out below.

– The UpUpDownDown Twitter released a video revealing that Xavier Woods was able to help raise $23,000 for Connor’s Cuture tonight at the Fortnite Summer Block Party. You can check out that video of Woods at the event below.

