Becky Lynch Says Seth Rollins Needs to Beat Brock Lesnar ‘For the Future of the Business’

– GQ recently spoke to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch ahead of tomorrow’s WrestleMania 35. In the article, Becky Lynch offered her picks for the other matches on the card. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on why Seth Rollins needs to beat Brock Lesnar: “For the future of the business, Seth Rollins needs to take that championship off of Brock Lesnar. It needs to be defended on shows. It’s not fair that it’s being held hostage. If Seth Rollins is the champion, then we’re going to see that, because that man works his a** off and delivers every single time. He deserves to be the champion and the people deserve to have him as champion.”

Lynch on part-time champions: “They’re champions that are part timers, champions that have been handed everything because they’ve got a name, champions who don’t show any respect for the business and don’t care about the future of it. That’s the difference between Seth and myself and Brock and Ronda: Seth and I care. We love this industry, we love this business.”

Lynch on shedding tears for the main event: “When the main event was announced, I shed a few tears of joy, but then it became a matter of the task at hand and looking at it as you would any other match in that you always want to steal the show. That’s always my goal and I hope that’s everyone else’s goal. At least, it should be. I want to leave people remembering this match with an impression in their minds for a long, long time.”

Lynch on Triple H vs. Batista: “Triple H always has a spectacle of an entrance, which is something to see in of itself, but then you have Batista coming back after four or five years. We haven’t seen him in the ring, but he’s become a mega star, so it’ll be interesting to see what he brings. It’s a whole different thing when you’ve stepped away for a little bit of time and you don’t have those sea legs. But I know anything Batista does, he does it diligently. He’s been training his ass off for this.”