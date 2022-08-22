wrestling / News
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Discuss Their WWE Promo Input Choices
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Instagram Live with Brian Gewirtz recently and chatted about how much input they get to exercise when making their WWE promos (per Wrestling Inc). You can see the full Instagram Story and read a couple highlights from Lynch below.
On whether they have to read lines directly for the promos: “Thankfully, for me, it’s not like that. It’s not like that for this guy [Rollins] either.”
On what sort of input leeway they are afforded: “Sometimes there will be lines in it, that you have to hit… But we have enough equity. We’ve gotten enough trust to where, you know, we get to write our own promos, but it’s usually a collaborative process.”
