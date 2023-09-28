Becky Lynch Talks About Her ‘Shameful Debut’ When She Arrived In WWE NXT

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet’s Insight (via Fightful), Becky Lynch spoke about her ‘shameful’ NXT debut back in 2014, when she did an ‘Irish jig’ before her match with Summer Rae.

She said: “If that is not proof that you can dig yourself out of any hole, then I don’t know what is. That is…I would put that over Shockmaster in terms of shameful debuts. He just fell over. He fell over. Okay, fine, that sucks. I went out, I was committed to that. The difference is, he didn’t intend to fall over. I intended to go out there and do an Irish jig like that and thought that I was worthy on being on WWE television. That happened. There is always a catalyst for change. You just have to figure out what it is. Winning a match can be a catalyst for change. Losing can be a catalyst for change. You just sometimes need the right story, right antagonist or protagonist, depending on what way you’re going to go. That’s the fun thing about wrestling. We can do anything. You can go from being a stupid, silly, Irish dancing clown to being the man of the business, main eventing WrestleMania holding two titles over your head. That’s the thing about life, you don’t have to be stuck as the person you were or with the things you did. You can move on and learn from your mistakes and hope you never go back there. I will never go back in that green attire doing an Irish dance.“