Becky Lynch Shares How Self-Doubt Has Driven Her Wrestling Career

Heading into WWE WrestleMania 40 where she lost to Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in the opening match on night 1, she spoke with Adrian Hernandez about the driving factor of self-doubt in her career. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On it driving her: “Honestly, I don’t know how to do it any other way,” Lynch said. “I don’t know how to coast. I don’t know how to rest on my laurels. I’m always thinking about the next thing. I’m always thinking about how we can be better. And I think that’s one…I think you’ll read about it in the book, I have this weird juxtaposition about self-doubt and self-belief, almost in equal measures, that continue to drive me.”

On having plenty left in the tank: “I’m a lot closer to the end than I am the beginning,” Lynch said. “But there’s still a lot left in the tank. But it’s ‘How do we continue to make it grow? How do we make it better? How do I make sure that the business is a whole lot better once I’m gone then when I entered?’ And already, it’s night and day. It’s night and day. But I just want it to continue on the upward trajectory.”